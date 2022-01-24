Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the Republic Media Network ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. During his interaction, Yogi Adityanath also spoke about Hinduphobia and avered that it is a conspiracy against India and Indianism. He further remarked that India is secular because Hindus are a majority.

"India is secular because Hindus are in majority. In Uttar Pradesh, every person is safe because Hindus are a majority. A Hindu does not belong to any caste or a religion, but it is our cultural identity," said Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM further stated that people against India attempt to portray Hindus in a bad light. However, he added that it has considerably decreased and urged that everyone should work for India. He concluded his remarks and stated that he will work for the benefit of Uttar Pradesh.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

As it currently stands, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power, and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra".

Yadav has repeatedly claimed that his party will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, but has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP, having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.