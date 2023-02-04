Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Akash Ambani Reaches Jaisalmer

Quick links:
Image: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7, according to reports. The couple is having their sangeet tonight. Many of their guests were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport. The latest to join the list was Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. Isha looked pretty in an ethnic wear.
Check out the couple's pictures below:
Sidharth Malhotra's family has been arriving at his wedding destination in Jaisalmer. The latest one to join the actor was his nani (maternal grandmother.) She was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport and was also seen having a conversation with the shutterbugs stationed at the airport.
During her interaction with the paps, Sidharth's grandmother expressed her happiness over the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani and said, "Bahaut Khushi hai, bahaut badhai ho" (I am extremely happy and many congratulations to them).
Check out her reaction below:
The pre-wedding festivities for Sidharth-Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer. Their guests have started to arrive at the venue. Now, a visual of Suryagarh Palace is going viral. In the video, the preparations being done for the couple's sangeet night can be seen.
Check out the video below:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. The guests of the couple have started to arrive at their wedding venue in Jaisalmer. The latest ones to join the list are Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. A few others from Sidharth Malhotra's extended family were also pictured at the Jaisalmer airport.
Check out the pictures below:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made special arrangements for their guests at their wedding. Their guests, upon their arrivale, recieved a grand welcome at the wedding venue in Jaisalmer. They were welcomed with folk dance and music.
Check out the video here:
Akash Ambani, on Sunday, reached Jaisalmer - the wedding destination of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, with high security. The actors are getting married at Suryagarh Palace on February 6.
Check out the video below:
Ahead of Kiara Advani's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, it is reported that the actor's 'Kabhi Singh' stylist Lekha Gupta will be styling her for the big day. Gupta reportedly flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other makeup artists.
Kiara's hairstylist Amit Thakur has also reportedly reached the wedding venue with his team.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with a few other celebrities arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday afternoon. The couple was seen sporting casual outfits. They even smiled at the shutterbugs.
Earlier today, the couple was pictured at the Kalina airport.
Check out their pictures from the Jaisalmer airport below:
On Sunday, many guests of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were pictured at the Jaisalmer airport. Earlier, stars Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and other celebrites too were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, seemingly heading to Jaisalmer for the big fat Bollywood wedding.
Check out the pictures of the guests below:
Celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Aarti Shetty and Shabina Khan were spotted outside Kalina airport ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer. On Saturday, Kiara Advani and her family too departed for their wedding destination from Kalina airport in Mumbai.
Check out the pictures of the actors here:
Sidharth Malhotra's family including his brother, mother and father reached Jaisalmer on Saturday night. Upon arrival, the actor’s brother Harshad Malhotra and mother Rimma Malhotra responded to the questions from the paparazzi about the wedding.
Paparazzi first asked the actor’s mother about Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding; another one asked how she feels about Kiara Advani joining the family soon. Rimma Malhotra said that she was "very excited".
Sidharth’s brother arrived at the airport soon after and he was asked the same questions. He mirrored the sentiment and responded to it saying, “We’re all very excited.” Check out the video down below. READ STORY
According to reports, the Shershaah couple has decided on a no-phone policy. They have reportedly requested their guests as well as the staff of Suryagarh Palace to avoid posting any pictures and videos from their wedding on February 6.
Ahead of his wedding with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra reached Jaisalmer on Saturday evening. The actor was clicked at the Jaisalmer airport. He was seen sporting an all-black outfit. He completed his look with a black cap and white sneakers.
Check out his pictures below:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. Ahead of their wedding, an old video of the couple from the time of Shershaah promotions is going viral on social media.
Check out the video below:
This afternoon, Sidharth Malhotra was snapped leaving for Jaisalmer ahead of his wedding with Kiara Advani. Now, various paparazzi accounts have shared videos of a fleet of cars waiting to pick up the dulhe raja and his family from the airport. Take a look:
From the wedding date, venue, and designers, many details regarding the Shershaah couple's wedding are making headlines. Here's all we know so far. READ STORY
Reportedly, Kiara and Sid's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet festivities will be held from tomorrow at the Suryagarh palace hotel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place on Monday, February 6.
It is reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be wearing Manish Malhotra for their wedding. And this morning's photo of Kiara reaching Jaisalmer with Manish confirmed those rumours. A couple of days ago, the bride-to-be was also pictured outside the fashion designer's house. It was speculated that she was there for her fittings.
According to a few media reports, the 'Shershaah' couple is expected to host two wedding receptions - One in Delhi, and the other one in Mumbai. Sid and Kiara's teams have also roped in celebrity bodyguard Yaseen to oversee security arrangements at the wedding.
Suryagarh Palace has reportedly reserved about 80 rooms for the visitors, and 70 vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and BMW to pick up guests from the airport. To ensure that the wedding remains a private event, security has also been stepped up at the wedding venue.
Sidharth Malhotra is all set to marry his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The groom-to-be was recently clicked in Delhi as he was leaving for his wedding venue in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The actor could be seen sporting an all-black look. READ STORY
The Shershaah co-stars have never confirmed their relationship, but they’ve never denied it either. And now, we all know that Sid and Kiara are going to tie the knot in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship. READ STORY
During the promotion of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra in an interview spoke about what he likes and dislikes about his co-star Kiara Advani. He said, "What I like is that off-camera, her demeanor is unlike a film actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy." READ STORY
Ahead of the Shershaah couple's wedding, pictures of Kiara Advani in a bridal avatar are going viral on social media. A set of pictures of Kiara from her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo shared by fashion designer Eka Lakhani in 2022 recently resurfaced on social media.READ STORY
Here's a quick glimpse of the majestic Suryagarh Palace where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot. READ STORY
Reportedly, apart from close friends and family, the wedding will see the attendance of celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ram Charan, and Manish Malhotra. READ STORY
Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Story has seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Sharing a video of the couple from their Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple... rarely we see genuine love in movie industry... they look divine together." READ STORY
Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer along with her family on Saturday morning. The Advani family was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport. The actress's family smiled their hearts out at the airport. When the paps congratulated them on their daughter's wedding, they sweetly replied, "Thank you." Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Meet Bride And Groom's Family
Bride-to-be Kiara Advani arrived at Jaisalmer airport, on Saturday, with her close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra. While the actress looked beautiful in a white ensemble teamed with a pink shawl, Manish opted for a casual look. READ STORY
Ahead of her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani was snapped Saturday morning at the Kalina airport accompanied by her entire family including her father, mother, and brother Mishaal. Kiara exuded a bridal glow as she waved at the paps stationed outside the airport. She was seen wearing an all-white outfit teamed with a pink stole. READ STORY