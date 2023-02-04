Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Akash Ambani Reaches Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra's nani says she is extremely happy for the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra's family has been arriving at his wedding destination in Jaisalmer. The latest one to join the actor was his nani (maternal grandmother.) She was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport and was also seen having a conversation with the shutterbugs stationed at the airport.

During her interaction with the paps, Sidharth's grandmother expressed her happiness over the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani and said, "Bahaut Khushi hai, bahaut badhai ho" (I am extremely happy and many congratulations to them).

Check out her reaction below: