Sidharth Shukla Dies At 40 - Live Updates: Chemical Analysis Of Late Actor To Be Conducted

Image Credits: RealSidharthShukla/Insta
As Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem is underway, a Mumbai Police official has told Republic sources that chemical analysis will be conducted. As per the official, family members have informed the Police that Sidharth was calm till last evening.
"He felt uneasy at around 3-4 AM. He took some medicines and went asleep. In the morning when he didn't wake, the ambulance was called by the family members. Family and friends then accompanied Sidharth to Cooper hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival at 10.30 AM," said the Mumbai Police official.
After the shocking demise of television actor Sidharth Shukla, his PR team on Thursday issued an official statement. Underlining that they are as shocked as everybody else by the sudden demise of Sidharth, they requested the country to stand by them in these tough times. They also requested the media to 'draw a line', and allow the family some space to grieve.
In an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh revealed that he spoke to Shehnaaz, who doesn't seem to be well. He further added that his son Shehbaaz will soon be travelling to Mumbai to join her, and he himself will join them later.
Tributes poured in for Sidharth Shukla after his untimely demise at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The actor had a massive fan following, which was evident through his victory in Bigg Boss 13, and the news left his supporters in shock. From his modeling achievements to personal life. here's a look at some of the lesser-known facts of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star.
Sidharth was born (December 12, 1980) and brought up in Mumbai. He belonged to an Uttar Pradesh family; his father worked with the Reserve Bank of India, who passed away during his modelling days. He is survived by his mother and two elder sisters.
In his last tweet, Shukla had congratulated athletes Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara for winning Gold in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. In his earlier tweets, Shukla had wished Rakhshabandhan to all and even hailed 'women of Afghanistan for standing up for themselves'.
Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has not only shocked the entertainment industry but also the sports fraternity. Several famous personalities, including people from the sports fraternity, on social media, have paid tribute to the late actor.
"Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolences to family and friends.. OM Shanti," former India international Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.
Popular celebrities like Sunil Grover, Armaan Malik, and Vindu Dara Singh among many others have expressed shock and disbelief at Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla".
Sidharth Shukla was a football lover and one of his life's lesser-known and interesting moments was when he once played against AC Milan's U-19 team. As per reports, Sidharth was extremely interested in sports from a very young age. He went on to play for his school in various sports, some of which were tennis and football.
Sidharth Shukla's demise has shocked India's television industry. Several celebrities were unable to believe that the Baika Vadhu fame actor was gone.
The news came as a shocker to actor Shweta Tiwari. She could not believe the news as she wrote, "What????? This is heartbreaking!!!!" in a story. The actor also shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla via Instagram and extended her grief.
India's entertainment industry went into shock after the passing of famous TV and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla on Thursday. Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu, died at the age of 40.
Following the demise of the 40-year-old actor, fans are in shock and wondering what happened to Sidharth Shukla? As per the hospital authorities, Sidharth Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am.
"He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time" Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.
The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13 in 2020, was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10.20 am.
Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but it was"Balika Vadhu" that made him famous.
Other than Bigg Boss 13, he participated in other reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7".
In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.