Sidharth Shukla Dies At 40 - Live Updates: Chemical Analysis Of Late Actor To Be Conducted

Tributes poured in for Sidharth Shukla after his untimely demise at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The actor had a massive fan following, which was evident through his victory in Bigg Boss 13, and the news left his supporters in shock. From his modeling achievements to personal life. here's a look at some of the lesser-known facts of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star.

Sidharth was born (December 12, 1980) and brought up in Mumbai. He belonged to an Uttar Pradesh family; his father worked with the Reserve Bank of India, who passed away during his modelling days. He is survived by his mother and two elder sisters.

