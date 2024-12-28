Published 14:51 IST, January 2nd 2025
Hanukkah 2024: Know The Significance Of The Jewish Festival
Hanukkah 2024, the Jewish Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, featuring menorah lighting, festive foods, games.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a significant Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem./ Image: Freepik
2/7:
Hanukkah, a central event in the festival, involves burning a small oil for eight days, symbolizing the miracle of the menorah./ Image: Freepik
3/7:
Hanukkah, a Jewish festival celebrating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, is celebrated for eight days and nights starting on the 25th of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar./ Image: Freepik
4/7:
Hanukkah, a holiday commemorating the miraculous rebirth of the Second Temple, originated in the second century B.C. after the Maccabees revolted against Greek rule.
5/7:
Hanukkah, an eight-day festival in 2024, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem following the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
Hanukkah will be observed on December 14-22, December 4-12, and January 1, 2028, starting at sundown in 2025, 2026, and 2027 respectively.
7/7:
Hanukkah's dates change annually due to the Hebrew calendar's lunisolar alignment with the solar year, unlike the Gregorian calendar's solar-only correlation.
Updated 14:51 IST, January 2nd 2025