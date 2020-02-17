The Debate
Renault At Auto Expo 2020: Reflecting Passion For Life 

Automotion

Renault at the Auto Expo 2020 launched a plethora of automobiles. Catch the latest updates right here:

Most major brands from India collaborated to make Auto Expo 2020, an experience to cherish and not just for the brands but also the auto-enthusiasts from across the world. Renault also showcased cars that exhibit cutting edge technology and innovative designs.  

Echoing the brand’s essence of passion for life, Renault unveiled the new version of its very popular model, the Triber Easy-R Amt. This version of the Triber is a premier example of enhanced comfort and better connect ability. The new Triber comes with the Easy-R technology and is pocket friendly. The Renault Triber Easy-R Amt is a dream come true as it exemplifies innovation at a price never thought of.  

For more updates on Renault at Auto Expo 2020, follow this space 

 

