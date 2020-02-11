Tata Motors At Auto Expo 2020 | Breaking Boundaries

The theme for Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2020 was to showcase automobiles that help in building a sustainable future through aspirational and innovative mobility solutions. The brand exhibited a plethora of new designs and reinventions of old models. They showcased their BSVI compliant passenger vehicles like Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

Tata Motors took the industry by a storm with two brand new concept vehicles, the Sierra and HBX. Tata Sierra is an electric SUV with a unique design that pays tribute to the popular SUV of the same name. The other cars launched by the brand are Gravitas, Harrier and Nexon, all of which are set to take consumer satisfaction to the next level.

Watch to know more about the Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020