Co-founder & CEO Of CarDekho.com, Amit Jain Shares Key Insights For Young Entrepreneurs

India's e-commerce industry has been on an uphill growth trajectory. E-commerce in India has transformed the way people conduct business. An increase in internet connectivity, young demography & a growing base of smartphone users have been a few factors that have facilitated the growth of the e-commerce industry. Many reports suggest that India adds about 10 million daily active internet users every month- the highest rate in the world. Driven by the 'Digital India' initiative, internet connections in India significantly increased to ~760 million, says an August 2020 report.

In association with Republic Media Network, Maruti Suzuki presents 'Nation Wants To Grow', a series that focuses on brand creators' stories that motivate millions of Indians to become catalysts in 'India's Growth Story.' The series showcases conversations with some of the country's brilliant minds on intellectual topics that delve deep into how Budget 2021 will help India achieve the $5 trillion economy dream. In this episode, we were joined by Amit Jain, Co-founder & CEO of CarDekho.com. The company is India's leading car search venture that helps users purchase cars right for them. CarDekho.com is a platform that provides rich automotive content such as expert reviews, detailed specs, prices, comparisons, and videos and pictures of all car brands and models available in India. Since its inception, the platform has grown & has its presence in about 40 cities within the country & tie-up with several auto manufacturers, more than 4000 car dealers, and numerous financial institutions to facilitate vehicles' purchase.

"The journey began in the garage of our house, where we started this company. The start-up era didn't exist when we started this company. It started with the vision to create a billion-dollar company—the grassroots of our company lie in our 'Thinking Big' approach & resilience to do a lot of stuff over the years. We didn't receive funding for at least 6-7 years, which is a good thing because it motivated us to innovate," said Amit Jain, Co-founder & CEO, CarDekho.com

