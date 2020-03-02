The Debate
'Taiyaar Hoke Aaiye' Says Amitabh Bachchan

Specials

The new Manyavar campaign urges every Indian to proudly dress up in the traditional Indian attire

Manyavar has always been a brand that showcases the nuances and beauty of the Indian culture. It has been serving as the pioneer of ‘Indianness’, be it in celebrating the different stages of a relationship or various occasions. This time, Manyavar brings to you, a ‘dress code’ for the most Indian occasion ever – the wedding.  

Amitabh Bachchan, here, is the bride’s father who refuses to welcome the groom’s family. His wife is played by the legendary Deepti Naval and brother, played by Mahesh Thakur, who try to know the cause for this. BigB, ultimately reveals that he will not accept the tuxedo-laden members of the groom’s family, as they are not yet ready for the wedding.  

Besides promoting the Indian attire, the ad also shuns the common scenario at Indian weddings where the groom’s family can be seen oppressing the bride’s father with impossible demands. Manyavar’s message remains plain and simple, an Indian occasion is incomplete with an Indian attire because that’s what makes it more beautiful.  

