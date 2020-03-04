Badalta Bharat: Promoting Growth In Rural India

Adani Foundation is known for its philosophy of growth with goodness. Their initiative – the system of rice intensification (SRI) has changed the lives of many in almost 64 villages in and around Maharashtra’s Tirora town. The number of beneficiaries is almost 1,30,000. One amongst them is Mrs. Kalpana Harinkhede.

Kalpana, the eldest daughter of the Pardhi household was unable to receive education despite her father’s aspirations because of the financial condition of the family. Now, a married Kalpana is a self-confident and independent woman, who can provide a comfortable life to her family which includes her husband and children; and afford their education. What brought about this change?

With SRI training, Kalpana learnt techniques of efficient paddy plantation. She also learnt water management which helped in saving water for other purposes. Kalpana and her husband also started making vermicompost and biogas at home thereby reducing the cost of fuel. These processes helped in increasing production and provided the family with a regular profit of almost 10,000 rupees. Kalpana thanks Adani Foundation for making her a self-sufficient and responsible woman.

