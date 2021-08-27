Niki Mehra Avers 'all It Takes Is A Wave To Be Safe With Hindware's Touchless Technology'

Quick links:
wave
Fashion is often characterized as a form of self-expression & autonomy through clothing, footwear, lifestyle, makeup, etc. The fashion industry is considered fast-paced, with new trends & styles emerging every day. In today's day & age, social media platforms & fashion influencers play a vital role in the modern-day fashion industry. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a paradigm shift, many fashion houses have adopted sustainability as a new trend. Today, fashion is not limited to one's clothing or makeup but extends to interior designs, bath products, and much more. When it comes to fashion in bath products & sanitaryware, Hindware has always been at the forefront of offering its customers smart & elegant products with innovative technology.
Niki Mehra is a renowned Indian fashionista and beauty blogger with her unique and bold fashion style & sustainable fashion hacks. She has diligently been curating fashion-related content on various social media platforms. Speaking about Hindware's new innovative touchless tech, she states that fashion is all about smartness, safety, affordability, sustainability & elegance.
"I think in times of COVID when people are scared to step out of their homes due to hygiene issues, Hindware's innovative bathroom solutions in public places can go miles. My favorite part is that these products are for one and all—hygiene, convenience & affordability. Now, all it will take is a wave to be safe," says Niki Mehra, Fashion Influencer.