Scorpio Horoscope For December 5, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

Scorpios are born between October 23 to November 21. Scorpios have similar personality traits like their spirit animal scorpion. They are calculative and intuitive; for them, life is a game of chess, and they orchestrate every step to achieve a clear checkmate. All Scorpios have a large group of friends, due to there pragmatic attitude. Scorpios can sometimes be obsessive, vengeful and at times manipulative.

Scorpio Horoscope for December 05, 2019

Today you will be full of energy and zest. Utilise this energy and zest to expand your potential to different areas. It is an ideal time to start work on a new venture, you have been working on for days. Be it personal or professional, all your work will see the light of the day.

Love

Plan your day with your partner, to spend some quality time with her. It is advised to keep your temper and thoughts in control and stop assuming things over your partner's action. It will help nourish your relationship with your partner. Try taking him/her out for a long drive or a date.

Career

It is a great day for Scorpios working in networking and customer service. You will be appreciated by your boss for your sincere efforts. It is a great day to plan for your future. Seek balance and stay focused.

Health

Start your day with a few moments of yoga and meditation. It is a good time to quit unhealthy habits and adopt a healthy diet. Avoid staying up late at night and try to get your eight hours of sleep regularly.

Family

You will spend most of your time in tranquillity and solace. There could be some disagreements in the family, that could lead to fights. Try avoiding disputes, because, there is a possibility that you will hurt the other person with your words.

