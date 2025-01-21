VIDEO: After Series of Lapses And Loopholes in Saif Stabbing Case, Mumbai Police Awards Self

The accused, arrested on Sunday, initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming to be a resident of Kolkata, but the police quickly exposed his deception. Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had changed his name to Vijay Das, failed to provide any supporting documents to validate his fabricated story. The breakthrough came when the police managed to secure his school leaving certificate from his brother, based in Bangladesh, through his mobile phone. This document became a crucial piece of evidence, confirming Fakir's true nationality as Bangladeshi.

Upon further interrogation, Fakir admitted to his real identity and nationality, revealing that he was indeed a Bangladeshi national. His attempt to mislead the authorities had failed, and the police were able to expose the truth. Fakir’s deceptive tactics highlight the lengths he went to in order to conceal his background, but the authorities’ diligent investigation led to uncovering the facts, strengthening the case against him.