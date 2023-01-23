Hindu Temple Vandalised In Australia Again With Anti-India Graffiti; 3rd Attack In A Month

In a shocking incident, the third attack on a Hindu temple was reported in Australia on Sunday within a span of a month. The Sri Sri Radha Ballabha ISCKON Albert Park temple located in Melbourne was attacked by terror-linked miscreants. The Temple wall was damaged with anti-India graffiti with controversial pro-Khalistani slogans that said, "Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad and Sant Bhindrawale is martyred".

#BREAKING | Yet another incident of Temple vandalism emerges as pro-Khalistani slogans painted on walls of Temple in Melbourne.



Back-to-back attacks on Hindu Temples in Australia

On January 12, a Hindu temple in Melbourne was allegedly targetted by Khalistan supporters wherein the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in the suburb of Mill Park were vandalised by the unidentified group with phrases like “Hindu-stan Murdabad".

An onlooker shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site. “When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistan's hatred towards Hindus,” he said, adding, “I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters.”

The Khalistan group also praised Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and wrote ‘Marytr’ on the temple’s walls.

On January 17, another Hindu temple in Melbourne fell victim to vandalism as it was covered in hate graffiti against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The act marks the second attack on Melbourne’s Hindu temples in four days. Last week, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in the Mill Park suburb was allegedly targetted by Khalistan supporters who vandalized the scene with phrases such as “Hindu-stan Murdabad.”

According to Australia Today, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple was vandalized on the morning of Monday by Khalistan supporters with phrases such as "Target Modi.". It was brought to notice when devotees arrived at the temple amid