China Spooked By India's Nuclear-capable 'Agni V' Missile Test; Rakes Up UNSC Resolution

India's decision to test its nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile has irked China as the latter had brought up a UNSC resolution against it. On September 16, Beijing opposed the Agni V missile test and referred to a post-Pokhran blast resolution of the United Nations Security Council and said that the UNSCR 1172 already has 'clear stipulations'. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a briefing stated that maintaining peace, security, and stability in South Asia meets the common interests of all.

"Maintaining peace, security, and stability in South Asia meets the common interests of all. where China hopes that all parties would make constructive efforts. As for whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, the UNSCR 1172 already has clear stipulations," said Zhao Lijian in response to a question on the development.

Agni-V missile test

The Agni-V missile has a strike range of 5000 kilometres and it will therefore boost India's military prowess. Developed by the indigenous defence mammoth Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile will be tested at a defence facility off the Odisha coast for the mission by the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army.

Initially, the test was planned for 2020 after the hat-trick pre-induction trials in 2018. However, the operation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which affected some important tests of the missile with Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV). As for this test, defence sources have informed that the missile will be equipped with the MIRV capable of carrying multiple warheads.

Previous successful tests of Agni V missile

Earlier, on 19 April 2012, the Agni V was successfully test-fired by DRDO from Wheeler Island off the coast of Orissa. The test launch was made from the Launch Complex 4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Wheeler Island using a rail-mobile launcher. At that time the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who was Chief Minister of Gujarat had congratulated the nation's scientists.