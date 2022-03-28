China's Telecom Firms Blacklisted By US For Posing 'threat To National Security'

Under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks, the United States on Friday added China Telecom (Americans) Corp and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and service providers as posing a threat to national security. As per the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab is also added to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed a threat to national security, stated Global times citing FCC's press release.

Amid war in Ukraine, this is for the first time that the US has included a Russian entity to a list dominated by Chinese telecommunications firms.

"For Chinese firms, being included on the list has a limited impact due to the tiny business scale," Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Information Consumption Alliance, an industry association was saying as quoted by Global Times.

US adds firms based in China, Pakistan & Russia to 'Entity List'

Earlier, in November 2021, in an extra-preventive measure to safeguard national security, the US had moved to block 27 foreign entities and individuals from China, Pakistan and Russia. Washington has added the said entities to the Military End-User (MEU) list for engaging in activities that pose threat to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States. Joe Biden’s administration, which is known to have reversed several policies of his predecessor Donald Trump, has appeared to carry forward the trend of banning entities that America finds to be linked to the activities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

At that time nearly 16 blacklisted entities and individuals, according to US Commerce Department, were operating from China and Pakistan. The United States federal agency said that they were banned “based on their contributions to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program.” Furthermore, eight technology entities based in China were added to the list which US described its efforts “to prevent US emerging technologies from being used for PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] quantum computing efforts that support military applications.” One entity based in Russia was also banned.