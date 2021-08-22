Anti-Taliban Protests Take Place In Greece, Demonstrators Call Out Pakistan

As chaos continues to engulf Afghanistan after the Taliban took over, hundreds of people including Afghans held a protest march in Thessaloniki city of Greece against the Taliban and Pakistan. As per ANI, approximately 600 Afghans, Baloch and Kurds participated in the rally while holding black. Red, and green flags. The demonstrators also held posters with their demands such as “pray for Afghanistan” and also raised slogans against Pakistan, which has been repeatedly accused of sheltering the Taliban since the insurgents started making developments in Afghanistan in July.

Several rallies and protests have been taking place across the globe since August 15 when the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan after almost two decades. Several Baloch nationals have joined in the protests accusing Pakistan of illegally occupying Balochistan. Since the last weekend, the Taliban have reportedly imposed strict restrictions against the Afghans and have even committed atrocities against innocent civilians, contradicting their public rhetoric of changing their ways to rule the country after 2001.

Amid what is widely being referred to as the grim developments in the country, on August 21, thousands of people flooded the streets near Hyde Park in central London to support the Afghans. Another anti-Taliban protest took place at Republica Square in the heart of Rome. Meanwhile, several provinces in Afghanistan also witnessed protests with Afghans taking to the streets while holding the national flag which is no longer in use since the Taliban recapturing the war-ravaged nation.

Ex-Nangarhar Governor backs Taliban

Meanwhile, Senior Afghan Politician and former Governor of Nangarhar Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai has allegedly vowed support to the Taliban on August 22. In the clip first shared by Afghanistan’s Asvaka News on Twitter, the Afghan leader can be seen in the presence of Taliban leaders a day after former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s brother, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, reportedly announced support for the Taliban in the presence of the Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and the religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir.

Former CIA-backed notorious militia commander Gul Agha Sherzai pledged allegiance to the Taliban leader and is now officially part of the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/wt5rLBaz1i — Sangar | سنګر پیکار (@paykhar) August 22, 2021

Even though Hashmat Ghani has not publicly come out in support of the extremists, he has previously tweeted, “Taliban are well capable of bringing security but running a functional government requires the input and collaboration of younger, educated Afghans. The so-called expired politicians should be sidelined completely so that the failed experience of the coalition government is not repeated.” Meanwhile, on August 21, Taliban Co-Founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul for talks over establishing a new “inclusive” government in Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Facebook/AP