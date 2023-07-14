India's UPI Coming Soon In France, Rupee Payment To Begin From Eiffel Tower, Says PM Modi

'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' chants reverberated at the La Seine Musical as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Digital transformation to France and informed about the initiation of India's UPI payment where the transactions will be possible in Rupee.

While addressing the Indian community, Prime Minister Modi asserted that digital infrastructure is a crucial sector that will play a crucial role in strengthening the partnership between India and France. He further praised the digital transformation across India where the banking service is now available and accessible by everyone without any restrictions. PM Modi asked the diasporas to visit India with no money and have a cashless experience.

France agreed to use UPI transactions: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "Today 46% of the world's real-time digital transactions take place in India. I also challenge you that when you come to India next time, come empty your pocket without taking a single penny in your pocket. Just download the UPI app on your mobile phone, and you will travel all over India and live without cash and hazel free." He added, "Today, banking service in India has become 24x7, anytime, anywhere and is at the fingertips of people. Direct Benefit Transfer has become a part of governance. Be it India's UPI or other digital platforms, they have brought about a huge social transformation in the country".

Prime Minister Modi further expressed his happiness that India and France have started working together in this direction as France has become the first European country to use India's UPI payment mode.

"In France, an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI. I will leave after the agreement but it is your responsibility to take it forward. It will be started in the coming days from the Eiffel Tower. It means now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in Eiffel Tower," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also highlighted that the people-to-people connection between France and India is the "strongest foundation" of the partnership between the two countries. "The partnership between India & France is being strengthened by the people of India & France. The trust people of both countries share is a resemblance of this...Here in France, 'Namaste India' is celebrated & in India, we celebrate 'Bonjour India'..."

Also, both nations are tackling many challenges of the 21st century, added PM Modi. "Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more".