Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers on French soil during World War I. While addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris at the La Seine Musicale, the Indian Prime Minister recalled the 100-year-old emotional connection between both the nations.

He informed that Punjab Regiment was one of the oldest units of the Indian Army that played a crucial role during World War I. The venue was filled with Modi Modi chants as he informed that Punjab Regiment will be part of the Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14.

PM Modi said that the last time when he visited France in 2015 he paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War 1.

"Hundred years ago, the Indian soldiers while protecting the pride of France were martyred on French soil while performing their duty. At that time, one of the regiments which is the Punjab regiment that took part in the war and is going to participate in the National Day Parade tomorrow. The emotional connection of 100 years and the tradition of giving supreme sacrifice for someone's benefit is a great inspiration. There will be hardly any Indian who will not be proud of this achievement" said PM Modi.

He further said, "The utmost duty and dedication performed at that time (100 years ago) is being remembered today with such pride and respect. Thank you, France!"

With a heavy voice, Prime Minister Modi told the Indian community, "I am confident that today whatever you are doing in order to strengthen the ties with India-France, that sense of duty will be written in history with golden letters".

Notably, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, PM Modi is set to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris. He has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations."

As per the reports, the Punjab Regiment received 18 Battle and Theatre Honours during World War while fighting in locations such as Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Damascus, and France.