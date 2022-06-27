PM Modi Welcomed By Olaf Scholz In Germany; Will Address Two Sessions At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit along with the other world leaders at the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in Munich on the second day of his visit to Germany. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing two sessions at the Summit that will include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. Despite India not being a part of the permanent G7 group, after 2014, this is the third time PM Modi has been invited to attend the Summit.

Ahead of the Summit, PM Modi was welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich.

At the Summit, the leaders of the world's seven largest economies will discuss various important global issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, the environment, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the German Presidency, at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.



The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. Apart from India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Germany during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues with the leaders of partner countries. On Sunday, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Munich and said, “Today is June 26 which is also known as the day when India’s democracy that’s is in the DNA of every Indian was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency was a black spot on the vibrant history of India’s democracy.”

After his arrival in Munich on June 26, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in a massive event at the Audi Dome indoor Arena. He highlighted India’s growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country’s development agenda. PM Modi also lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India’s growth story and acting as brand ambassadors of India’s success.

