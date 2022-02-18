'Vladimir Putin's Objective Is To Fracture NATO': Ex-US NSA John Bolton Tells Arnab

In a world exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, John Bolton, the former US National Security Advisor (NSA) in the Donald Trump administration, spoke on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He said that one of Putin's objectives is to fracture NATO.

"The effort by the Biden administration is to create sufficient deterrence that Russia doesn't invade Ukraine and how they've done this is threaten sanctions," said, Bolton, however, adding that threats of sanctions won't deter Putin from invading Ukraine.

He said that even if Biden is able to put significant sanctions on Russia and Europe's go along with it after the invasion, nonetheless, it means hostility has broken out and deterrence has failed. "I think Putin has not made a fine decision to invade but he is fully capable of doing it."

"I think we should have sanctioned Nord Stream 2 months ago, perhaps in the Trump administration, and put American troops in Ukraine," he said, suggesting that more US and NATO troops should have been sent to Ukraine.

'Worried how US and NATO responding'

He said that Putin is very tough-minded and knows what Russia's national interests are. "I'm very worried about how US and NATO are responding. I think they don't take Russia seriously enough as they should have. We are facing the consequences of not being as clear about our national interest as Putin is."

On nuclear drills by Russia on February 19, "I'm worried Biden administration will be spooked. In Cold War days we'd have called what's happening now as Brinkmanship. I think to some extent Putin has ice-water in his veins...I think one of Putin's objectives has been to fracture NATO."

On Russia-India relations, Bolton said, "India got a very significant decision to make about its future. I wish India was not buying the S400 defence system from Russia. I wish India was moving away from its long term strategic alliance with Russia for advanced weapons. I think India and United States have a real need of close relations to deal with China."

Even as Russia claimed to be pulling back troops from extensive military exercises that had sparked fears of invasion, the Kremlin sent a reminder to the world that it has one of the world's biggest nuclear arsenals, by announcing drills of its nuclear forces for the weekend.

The muscle-flexing overshadowed Russian offers this week of continued diplomacy to defuse the Ukraine crisis.