'Need Mindful, Deliberate Utilisation Of Environmental Resources': PM Modi At COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the COP26 Global Leaders’ summit in Glasgow. Commencing his speech with a Sanskrit mantra, he highlighted India’s undeterred commitment to tackle the climate crisis while also laying bare his future plans for the same.

During his speech, PM Modi also called upon rich and developed countries to fulfil their commitment towards the climate finance fund and greenhouse emission goals.

'We need mindful and deliberate utilisation of environmental resources': PM Modi

Inspired by the Indian culture, Mahatma Gandhi and his own life, PM Modi proposed a new mantra for sustainable development to the world- ‘LIFE’. An acronym for Lifestyle for Environment, LIFE calls for collective participation to save the planet. PM Modi said that LIFE could prove revolutionary in multiple sectors including fishing, housing, hospitality, clothing, and energy amongst others.

“We need mindful and deliberate utilisation of environmental resources,” PM Modi said noting that LIFE could take the climate battle a billion steps ahead.

Speaking at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, PM Modi gave a clear message to developed countries that they need to set a deadline with regards to climate finance and tech transfer. He said that the world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance. The Indian Prime Minister called upon developed countries to fulfil their goal of contributing $1 trillion at the earliest. He also called upon international entities to set up a tracking mechanism for the same.

Highlighting that the Paris Accord was not a summit but a sentiment, PM Modi asserted that the country will fulfill its net-zero commitment by 2070. The move directly highlights the country’s commitment to tackle climate change.

Another pledge made by PM Modi at the climate summit was about fulfilling 50% of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030. According to PM, India was on its way to achieve its previously committed goal of reducing 1 billion tons in carbon emission by the end of this decade.

PM Modi also took the opportunity to highlight that India’s contribution to climate change mitigation has overhauled its role in emissions. “India’s contribution to emissions is only 5%,” he said adding that the country has not left any stone unturned in fulfilling its environmental responsibilities.

At the summit, PM Modi proudly announced that India was the only country to fulfil its commitments made under Paris Agreement of 2016. He said, “India is one of the very few countries which has delivered in letter and spirit.”

“125 crore Indians were making promises to themselves. I am happy that a developing country like India is working to pull crores of people out of poverty," he said.

Not only did PM Modi highlight India’s achievement but also shed light on how the country was planning to tackle climate change in the near future. Asserting that combating climate threat was the country’s priority, he said India is not only set to become the world’s largest railway carrier but also plans to become net-zero by 2030 and save 40 billion tons of greenhouse emissions through LEDs.

