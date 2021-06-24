WATCH: First Visuals Of Russia-UK Black Sea Flashpoint Out As Kremlin Summons British Rep

Stunning footage has emerged late on Wednesday of the maritime flashpoint between the UK and Russia earlier in the day. Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Defence summoned the British Military attache over the incident that witnessed Russia firing warning shots at a UK naval vessel.

The visuals show how at least one Russian warship and one Russian warplane tracked a UK naval destroyer that Russia claims encroached into its waters in the Black Sea. As far as the UK's side of the story goes, the warship was in Ukrainian waters, near Crimea.

Kremlin Summons British Attache

As per a Kremlin statement, the British Military attache was informed that it was considering destroyer HMS Defender's actions as a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. It has sought a thorough investigation of the action of the vessel's crew.

Contrary to the UK's inexplicable counter-claim, Russia confirmed that its patrol vessel did fire a warning shot while a Russian Su-24M aircraft carried out a 'precautionary bombing' along the course of the British destroyer. The warning shot and bombing run aren't evident in the visuals shared by Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, news had broken worldwide that Russia had fired at the British vessel that was evidently in the disputed waters off Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014 but is claimed by the Ukraine and recognised to be so by the United Nations.

UK says it doesn't recognise Russia's warning or its warning shots and bombs

However, while one would think there are no two ways about having been fired at and having bombs dropped on your path, the UK's Ministry of Defence claimed that no warning shots were fired. It put forth that the Royal Navy Ship was conducting 'innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.'

It added, incredulously, that the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise, and went on to claim that it does not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped on her (the HMS Defender's) path.

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity. No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path." - UK's Ministry of Defence Press Office

The HMS Defender was earlier bound for the Indo-Pacific as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group but temporarily broke away to carry out 'its own set of missions' in the Black Sea.

(Image credit: Russian government)