IN PICS | Dubai Air Show Kicks Off To Celebrate Aviation Industry Emerging From COVID-19

An Emirati F-16 performs a stunt at the Dubai Air Show (DAS) which kicked off on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The Dubai Air Show is a celebration of the recovering aviation sector that was hit hard by lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The five-day show began with an exhibition of defence and military hardware from Russia and Israel breaking the traditional Boeing and Airbus opening
The star of day one was the Russian Checkmate fighter jet, which was displayed for the press in a custom-made hangar with laser lights bouncing off a mirrored ceiling
Spectators watch the Russian Knights perform air stunts at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday, November 14
The first day of the Dubai Air Show witnessed a blockbuster commercial deal by Airbus. It sold 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partner's various low-cost carriers. The sale prices clocked well above $30bn