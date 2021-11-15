Last Updated:

IN PICS | Dubai Air Show Kicks Off To Celebrate Aviation Industry Emerging From COVID-19

The Dubai Air Show, celebrating the recovering aviation sector that was hit hard by lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off on Sunday.

An Emirati F-16 performs a stunt at the Dubai Air Show (DAS) which kicked off on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Dubai Air Show is a celebration of the recovering aviation sector that was hit hard by lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The five-day show began with an exhibition of defence and military hardware from Russia and Israel breaking the traditional Boeing and Airbus opening

The star of day one was the Russian Checkmate fighter jet, which was displayed for the press in a custom-made hangar with laser lights bouncing off a mirrored ceiling

Spectators watch the Russian Knights perform air stunts at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday, November 14

The first day of the Dubai Air Show witnessed a blockbuster commercial deal by Airbus. It sold 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partner's various low-cost carriers. The sale prices clocked well above $30bn

More than 100 American companies are exhibiting at the air show, including giant defence manufacturers Lockheed and Raytheon

