Powerful Explosion Rocks Istanbul’s Iconic Istiklal Street; At Least 6 Dead And 53 Injured

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has killed at least 6 and wounded 53 people on Sunday, informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while calling the blast an "attack".

#BREAKING | Turkish President Erdogan calls explosion on main street in Istanbul an "attack"; says 6 people killed and 53 wounded - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/Zedm3XoVF0 — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Earlier in a tweet, Governor Ali Yerlikaya informed that injured are being treated." He informed that the explosion happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on the popular Istiklal Street.

İstiklal Caddesi'nde meydana gelen patlamada ilk belirlemelere göre 4 kişi yaşamını yitirdi, 38 kişi de yaralandı.



Yaralılarımız tedavi altına alınmıştır.



Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah'tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyoruz.



Gelişmeler kamuoyuyla paylaşılacaktır — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 13, 2022

According to AP, ambulances, fire trucks and police rushed to the spot after the blast. Meanwhile, Security forces cordoned off the area. The cause of the explosion was not clear. However, social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down. The footage of the incident showed the flames, and a loud bang was heard as people were seen running in all directions to save their lives.

Explosion occurred in the center of Istanbul, there are wounded, Turkish TV reports



The explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul#İstanbul #Turkey pic.twitter.com/4nqnNLS6q3 — World conflicts Monitoring Center (@WorldBreakingN9) November 13, 2022

Mayor urges to avoid posts that may cause fear & panic

Taking to Twitter, Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu wrote: "It is essential to assist our police and health teams regarding the explosion on Istiklal Street, and to avoid posts that may cause fear and panic."