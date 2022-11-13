Last Updated:

Powerful Explosion Rocks Istanbul’s Iconic Istiklal Street; At Least 6 Dead And 53 Injured

A powerful explosion has rocked central Istanbul. As per reports, rescue teams have gathered at the scene. The cause of the explosion is not immediately known.

Written By
Amrit Burman

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has killed at least 6 and wounded 53 people on Sunday, informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while calling the blast an "attack".

Earlier in a tweet, Governor Ali Yerlikaya informed that injured are being treated." He informed that the explosion happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on the popular Istiklal Street. 

According to AP, ambulances, fire trucks and police rushed to the spot after the blast. Meanwhile, Security forces cordoned off the area. The cause of the explosion was not clear. However, social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down. The footage of the incident showed the flames, and a loud bang was heard as people were seen running in all directions to save their lives.

Mayor urges to avoid posts that may cause fear & panic

Taking to Twitter, Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu wrote: "It is essential to assist our police and health teams regarding the explosion on Istiklal Street, and to avoid posts that may cause fear and panic."

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT