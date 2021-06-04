Gilgit Baltistan: Pak Police Lathi-charge Govt Staff Protesting Outside CM Office

The Pakistan police have resorted to a massive Lathi charge on government employees of several departments in Gilgit-Baltistan who were staging a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister's house, demanding time-scale promotions and other incentives. There have several other cases of atrocities by the Pakistani government and the Pakistani army on the common people of the area.

The government employees of Gilgit-Baltistan are demanding the right to promotion and incentives which has been given to the employees of the rest of Pakistan. On Friday morning, the employees had a meeting with the senior government officials, but the meeting did not end with a fruitful result, which led to the protest followed by lathi-charge and gas tearing on the protestors.

Atrocities Continue In Gilgit-Baltistan

Last month, people in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan recently took to the streets against Islamabad's misrule, which they said has only worsened since the party of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan got legislative control of the region.

They accused Imran Khan and his party of discriminating against the people of Gilgit Baltistan by not providing them with the special packages they needed and were promised.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in 2020 about granting provisional provincial status to GB during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. At the time, Khan had announced, “One of the three reasons for me to come to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional Provincial status. We have taken this decision keeping in mind the UN”s Security Council’s resolutions.” Pakistan led an illegitimate Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections in November 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)