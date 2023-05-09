Last Updated:

Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: NAB DG Who Conducted Dramatic Arrest Of Ex-PM In Court, Sacked

Amid the rising political turmoil in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the Pakistani Ranger Forces earlier this week. On Thursday, he was released from custody after the Supreme Court declared his arrest null and void. Islamabad HC has ruled that Khan will remain arrest-proof until May 17 and has urged the centre to ensure the ex-PM's security.

Imran Khan

18:13 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan still present inside court premises: Reports

Former Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is still present in the premises of court. Reports suggest that the PTI chief will not leave the court until he gets the court order regarding his protective bail.

18:04 IST, May 12th 2023
CCTV footage of Imran Khan's dramatic arrest stolen

Someone has stolen the Islamabad High Court CCTV footage of Imran Khan’s arrest from May 9, 2023: Pakistan media
 

17:47 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Director FIA Waqar Ahmed Chohan appointed as DG NAB

As DG NAB General Retired Nazir Butt was removed from the post following his decision to conduct the dramatic arrest of Imran Khan while in court, Pakistan has appointed Director FIA Waqar Ahmed Chohan as the new DG NAB.

DG NAB

 

17:43 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Man who arrested Imran Khan sacked from post

DG NAB General Retired Nazir Butt, who led the operation against Imran Khan and proceeded with a dramatic move to arrest the ex-Prime Minister in court, has been removed from his post.

17:39 IST, May 12th 2023
Internet ban to continue until all instigators are caught: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stated that the ban on internet services will remain in place until all the individuals who were involved in burning down houses are arrested.

In an interview with Geo News, the PML-N leader also mentioned that if the matters related to Imran Khan extend beyond May 17, he would have to seek guidance from the prime minister on the issue.

“There are many people who used these services legally and they are the ones losing out so we have to keep that under surveillance,” Sanaullah added.

“The situation is that the people who have come out, their entire work is done on the internet, all their abuse, their planning, all of it is done on social media.”

17:24 IST, May 12th 2023
FIRST VISUALS of Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

 

17:14 IST, May 12th 2023
'Will Not Resist Arrest But Was Treated Like A Terrorist': Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, claimed on Friday that he was “abducted like a terrorist” from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday by the Paramilitary Rangers.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief arrived at the Islamabad High Court in the presence of high-profile security in light-blue shalwar kameez and a dark blue waistcoat, donning pair of sunglasses.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the Al-Qadir Trust case after the country's Supreme Court, a day ago, declared Khan's detention as "unlawful".

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq formed a “special division bench” that included Justice Aurangzeb and Justice Imtiaz. The bench conducted a hearing of Khan’s bail plea.

Read the full report here

17:11 IST, May 12th 2023
Govt will arrest Imran if he doesn’t get relief in all cases: Interior Minister

According to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan fails to obtain bail in all the cases against him, the government may arrest him again.

He made the comments while speaking to Geo News.

“I said it very clearly yesterday that if Imran gets relief in all the cases which are registered against him and gets protective bail, we won’t arrest him. In fact, we will try to get his bail nullified,” he said. “And if he is given bail in some cases and some cases are still left, we will definitely arrest him.”

17:07 IST, May 12th 2023
EXPLAINED: What is the Al-Qadir Trust case that Imran Khan is embroiled in?

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former Prime Minister, is facing charges of corruption involving a property tycoon worth billions of rupees.

On May 9, he was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case while seeking bail in multiple cases ranging from terrorism to money laundering.

Following Khan's arrest, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah held a press conference and alleged that the PTI chief was arrested for embezzling PKR 60 billion in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust Case?

The Al-Qadir Trust case is an ongoing corruption investigation involving Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders.

The case centers around a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The charges allege that Khan and other accused adjusted PKR 50 billion, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon, and received undue benefits in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

During the PTI government, the UK's National Crime Agency seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon, and the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was termed "a civil matter, and does not represent a finding of guilt".

However, then Prime Minister Khan approved the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

Later, Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad, and PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed as members of the trust.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon in return for striking a deal to give legal cover to the property tycoon's black money received from the UK crime agency.

The inquiry against Imran, Bushra Bibi, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, and a real estate tycoon was converted into an investigation following the emergence of irrefutable evidence in the case.

17:07 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI has led Pakistan to 'brink of destruction': PM Shehbaz Sharif

According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the leadership of the Imran Khan-led PTI is attempting to drive the country, which is already grappling with numerous challenges, towards destruction.

“The horrible role PTI leadership has played in bringing Pakistan to the brink of destruction, it has become a big question mark for the country,” the PM remarked during a cabinet meeting.

16:59 IST, May 12th 2023
LATEST VISUAL: Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court
16:58 IST, May 12th 2023
Multiple attacks on army residences reported in Pakistan

Pakistan Punjab has sent troops to Mianwali where multiple attacks were carried out on military installations including Jinnah House, reports indicate.

In the last couple of days attacks on commander 4 corps residence in Lahore, attempt to enter GHQ, Gujranwala Cantt, Multan Cantt. Quetta Cantt Intelligence offices in Faiselabad Rawalpindi, PAF site in Sargodha.

"Strategic installations like Radio Pakistan Peshawer are preferred targets": Report

Protestors are battling police is various Punjab KPK cities

 For the first time since the Imran Khan arrest, Islamabad witnessed sporadic incidents of violence. Situation still volatile at some places in the capital, while Karachi is generally calm today except an incident at Millennium Mall.

16:55 IST, May 12th 2023
WATCH: Pakistan Army's cowardice caught on camera

A video of Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani Corps Commander IV Corps Lahore, and his family has emerged where he can be seen in the Corps Commander house that was raided and burnt by the mob. The General can be seen in casual clothing trying to talk to the angry mob.

16:51 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan leaves Islamabad High Court

After being granted bail for two weeks in a graft case, the Islamabad High Court has instructed authorities to not arrest the former premier till May 17 in any case filed against him after May 9.

At least three new cases were registered against Imran Khan after he was detained in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday .

Khan’s lawyers had earlier approached the court to grant Khan protective bail in all cases filed.

 

16:51 IST, May 12th 2023
Shehbaz govt vows strict action against those who ‘terrorised’ state

During the federal cabinet meeting, it was decided that strict action would be taken against those who engaged in "organised terrorism" against the state to set an example for others, reported Dawn.

The meeting attendees also expressed their support for and defended the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding the protests that occurred following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

16:46 IST, May 12th 2023
Internet shutdown in Pakistan has cost more than 13 billion PKR: Report

A news report by Pakistan-based Dunya News has said that the internet shutdown in the country has cost Digital Pakistan more than 13 billion rupees (PKR).

16:46 IST, May 12th 2023
Security on high alert at Islamabad High Court as police arrest 30

Security is on high alert in Islamabad High Court as preparations for Imran Khan's return are finalised, reported Pak media. 

Violence has been reported in the Pakistani capital as news of stone bearers and stick bearers burning tires has surfaced. The Islamabad police have arrested 30 people.

16:40 IST, May 12th 2023
WATCH: Real face of Pakistan's Army exposed
16:39 IST, May 12th 2023
Continue peaceful protest until Imran Khan reaches a safe place: PTI

 

"Until Imran Khan reaches a safe place, you should continue your peaceful protest. All Tehreek-e-Insaf organizations will offer funeral prayers in absentia for the martyrs in their respective areas this evening. ILF will provide support for the cases of martyrs across the country!" tweeted PTI party.

16:36 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan to address shortly

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Imran Khan protective bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Subsequently, the IHC issued an order prohibiting authorities from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman until Wednesday (May 17) in any new case filed after May 9.

Imran Khan had earlier warned of countrywide unrest if he was arrested again, and the protective bail was granted shortly after.

The two-member special division bench, consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, granted the former prime minister 15-day protective bail after he was arrested from the IHC premises on Tuesday.

16:33 IST, May 12th 2023
Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N claims Imran Khan's supporters ‘once again attacking state’

"The news to the judicial facilitators that the terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Insaf is once again attacking the state under the direction of its leader Imran Khan Niazi," tweeted the party.

 

16:27 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan arrest-proof until May 17

Islamabad High Court has urged the Pakistan central government to ensure the security of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and has granted the PTI chief relief from any arrests till May 17.

16:19 IST, May 12th 2023
Islamabad High Court bench grants bail to Imran Khan in all cases

Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been granted bail in all cases filed post May 9 by Islamabad High Court bench. 

16:17 IST, May 12th 2023
Hearing on further 4 cases of Imran Khan begins

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan has not left the courtroom after he was granted bail. Judges are now proceeding with hearings in the other four cases. 

16:02 IST, May 12th 2023
IHC grants bail to Imran Khan for two weeks in Al-Qadir Trust case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks. A special division bench was formed by IHC's Chief Justice Aamer Farooq who conducted the hearing of the former Pakistani prime minister’s bail plea. Earlier yesterday, Pakistan's Supreme Court declared Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “unlawful”. 

 

15:55 IST, May 12th 2023
Pakistan cabinet meeting to be held at 4:30 pm today

Pakistan cabinet meeting will be held today at 4:30 pm. Some ministers want the emergency to be imposed in the country over the deteriorating security. 

15:53 IST, May 12th 2023
'Relief to Imran Khan nothing but an NRO' asserts Pakistan Prime Minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said relief to the ex-premier of the country "nothing but an NRO" as he warned about the consequences of releasing him. Sharif indicated that everyone will be accountable for whatever consequences emerge from SC's relief to Khan. 

15:48 IST, May 12th 2023
'If you keep favouring this ladla, then release all dacoits': Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the harshest tone yet slammed the SC relief to PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that "if you keep favouring this ladla then you should also release all the dacoits." 

“Let this be free for all,” Pakistan PM asserted. 

15:44 IST, May 12th 2023
Shehbaz Sharif calls attacks on army installations 'terrorism'

“The attacks on army installations, there can be no greater terrorism in the country,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, lambasting the PTI leaders and the protesters for breaching compounds of Army Corps Commander's residences. PTI protesters disrespected the martyrs by such acts that were never even committed by “our enemies," he said during the speech. 

 “And seeing all this, a country, I don’t want to take its name, was celebrating that what couldn’t happen in 75 years is now happening in Pakistan," said Shehbaz Sharif.

 

15:41 IST, May 12th 2023
Pak PM says 'no one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him'

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said that “no one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him" as he questioned the relief given by the Supreme Court to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “Such double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan," Sharif said. The latter was referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who was arrested by Pakistan's anti-graft body in a land-related corruption case.

