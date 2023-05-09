Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: NAB DG Who Conducted Dramatic Arrest Of Ex-PM In Court, Sacked

EXPLAINED: What is the Al-Qadir Trust case that Imran Khan is embroiled in?

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former Prime Minister, is facing charges of corruption involving a property tycoon worth billions of rupees.

On May 9, he was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case while seeking bail in multiple cases ranging from terrorism to money laundering.

Following Khan's arrest, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah held a press conference and alleged that the PTI chief was arrested for embezzling PKR 60 billion in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust Case?

The Al-Qadir Trust case is an ongoing corruption investigation involving Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders.

The case centers around a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The charges allege that Khan and other accused adjusted PKR 50 billion, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon, and received undue benefits in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

During the PTI government, the UK's National Crime Agency seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon, and the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was termed "a civil matter, and does not represent a finding of guilt".

However, then Prime Minister Khan approved the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

Later, Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad, and PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed as members of the trust.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon in return for striking a deal to give legal cover to the property tycoon's black money received from the UK crime agency.

The inquiry against Imran, Bushra Bibi, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, and a real estate tycoon was converted into an investigation following the emergence of irrefutable evidence in the case.