Nankana Sahib Attack: Khalistan Leader Gopal Chawla Spotted At Shrine; Protests In India

Amid the tense situation in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla was spotted at the site on Saturday amid a gathering of several Pakistanis. Visuals show a leader addressing the media declaring that there will be no unscheduled protests as it was their own land. Moreover, as he started talking about the minorities in Pakistan, Chawla who was seen standing behind him is seen instructing the media to shut their cameras.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines, will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Announcing the decision, SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal appealed to the Pakistan government to take strict action against culprits. He added, " The delegation will also meet Pakistan's Punjab Governor and Chief Minister."

Earlier on Friday, a video emerged of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

Sources report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara till the mob was dispersed by Pakistan police. Pakistan has claimed that it was a misunderstanding between two groups of Muslim residents.

Shortly after, India stated its concern for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External affairs. Furthermore, it added that these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place is condemnable and called upon the Pakistan government to act on it. Several political parties like BJP, AAP, Trinamool and Congress have condemned the attack with several protests held by the Sikh community in front of the Pakistan Embassy.

