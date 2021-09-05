Pakistan: Blast In Quetta Kills At Least Three, Tehreek-e-Taliban Claims Responsibility

A blast has been reported in Pakistan's Matsung Road in Quetta and Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per the initial reports, the frontier corpse (Pakistan Security Force) was the target of the blast.

The blast was triggered by a bike borne suicide bomber, as per the police. Till now 3 people have lost their lives while 20 have sustained injuries.

Reportedly, the Taliban section in Pakistan has gained confidence after the crisis in Afghanistan enfolded. After the militant group took control of Kabul, 52 Pakistani personnel have been killed and several have been injured under various attacks in Pakistan. Last month also an explosion took place near the city's University Chowk at Zarghoon Road. The blast took place near a police van that was transporting 15 police personnel, as per local news reports.

'Afghani Taliban-TTP same sides of a coin': Maj Gen (Retd) SP Sinha

While speaking with Republic earlier, Major General SP Sinha (Retd) said that if Pakistan thinks the Taliban will not harm them because of the help it provided then the country is absolutely wrong. Citing Hillary Clinton's words, Gen Sinha said that Pakistan should know if they pet a snake outside their house then it will come and bite them only instead of the neighbour.

"The DNA of any country or organization does not change, I fail to understand why Pakistan is not being able to grasp the basic DNA characters of Taliban, be it Afghanistan Taliban or TTP. If the Pakistani army thinks that because they helped the Taliban come to power in Afghanistan, they trained the Taliban jihadist so the Taliban will thank them and be grateful to them then Pakistan is totally mistaken. You need to understand that Afghani Taliban and TTP are the same sides of two coins, TTP has been given full liberty by the Afghani Taliban to carry out attacks on Pakistani forces. Soon we will witness clashes in Pakistan and the country will pay heavily for nourishing terrorists.

While concluding his speech, the Major General added that such attacks are a reminder to Pakistan Army that their 'goalkeeper' won't be able to handle the Taliban. 'Pakistani army is obsessed with terror but no terrorist organization loyal to it,' added Gen (Retd) SP Sinha.