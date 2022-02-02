Pakistan: Hindu Businessman Shot Dead By Gang Over Land Dispute In Sindh

A Hindu businessman was shot dead in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Monday by influential people allegedly belonging to the Dahar community. According to The Express Tribune, the powerful elements living 2 kilometres away from Daharki town of Ghotki district, shot dead Satan Lal over a piece of land in the district. Following the protests over the murder, police arrested ring leader Bachal Dahar and his accomplices accused of killing the businessman.

Lal’s friend Mukhi Anil Kumar, who was also present at the scene, told the media outlet that there was an inauguration of a cotton factory and flour mill on businessman’s land where “some people shot and killed him”. He added that initially, they thought that it was the aerial firing in a bid to welcome Saen Sadhram Saheb, the spiritual leader of the community.

‘They’re threatening to kill me’, said Lal a few months ago

It is also pertinent to note that in a video that went viral a few months ago, Satan Lal had said “They are threatening to kill me, smash my eyes and cut my hands and feet”. In the same clip, he went on to say that “they” wanted the businessman to leave the country. However, Lal averred, “They are asking me to leave Pakistan. I belong to this country and will prefer to die here but will not surrender”.

He was further quoted as saying that the “roadside land belongs to me and why should I give it up”. At the time, Lal had requested Pakistan’s chief justice as well as other authorities in the country to provide him justice. The businessman had even named the ones threatening to kill him.

Following Lal’s killing on Monday, in protest, several people blocked the National Highway. After the sit-in, Dahar and his accomplices were arrested over Lal’s killing. Seeking justice, local residents had even staged a demonstration in front of the Daharki police.

According to the report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Sukkur said that culprits involved in the killing have been arrested and the demonstrators have also cleared the National highway. Local journalists have claimed that the dispute among the people was due to a two-acre land. The journalists also stated that Lal was previously shot and injured by some people about eight years ago.

Image: ANI/Representative