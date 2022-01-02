Pakistan: Hindu Girl Abducted, Forcibly Converted And Married Off In Badin District

As the series of kidnappings, converting and marriage of the Hindu girls continues in Pakistan, one more girl was forcibly converted and married to a 35-year-old Muslim man. Najma Kolhi was kidnapped from Badin district's Golarachi Taluka and was forcibly married to a man named Amanullah. After the marriage, the girl's name was also changed to Fatima, told Ashiknaz Khokhar, Pakistan's Human Rights Activist, to Republic TV on Sunday. He further stated that such cases are being reported daily, especially in interior regions where young minorities are targeted by some extremists who do not want minorities of Pakistan to live peacefully.

Speaking on the issue to Republic TV, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that it's been a continuous process in Pakistan to convert minorities into Islam for the last 70 years. "We have been raising the voice again and again, but no steps have been taken as of now. In fact, a few months back, a law was supposed to be brought in the Parliament, and a Select Committee was constituted for it. But the Committee outrightly rejected the proposal stating there could be no law to safeguard the rights of minorities for conversion," he added.

United Nations must intervene in this matter: Sirsa

Sirsa further stated that there is a law to safeguard the conversion of a Muslim in Pakistan but there is no law to safeguard the forced conversion of minorities. There is a continuous endeavour by the government and its agencies to pressurise the poor class people of the country, he claimed. "There is also a report by the University of England which suggested that at least 13,000 people every year get forcefully converted to Islam and then girls are either trafficked to China, Dubai and other countries. This is a very serious issue and the United Nations must intervene in this," Sirsa concluded.

Image: Republic World/AP