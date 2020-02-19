UK MP Debbie Abrahams Meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan After Her Deportation From India

British MP Debbie Abrahams met with Pakistan PM Imran Khan after holding a press brief with the country's Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad. The British delegation of All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in the UK Parliament, led by Debbie Abrahams met with Imran Khan to discuss the situation in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 last year in August.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abrahams, after being denied entry into India, landed in Pakistan on Wednesday and said that she was not 'anti-India or pro-Pakistan' but wanted to 'assess' the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sitting next to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the British MP heaped praises for the country. Debbie Abrahams, the chairperson for All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir claimed that the organisation was independent and was not 'pro-Pakistan or anti-India.' She further lauded Pakistan for showing an 'open approach' towards resolving the conflict of Kashmir.

She said, "We wanted to make sure that the delegation visits Jammu and Kashmir. I have gotten no responses for my requests for a delegation visit to Jammu and Kashmir by India. Pakistan has shown an open approach towards resolving the Kashmir issue." "We are an independent group, we are not anti-India or pro-Pakistan, we are pro-human rights." The British politician further added, "If there is nothing to hide then please India allow us to visit Kashmir so we can see the ground ourselves. Its not the first time they denied entry."

The government cited the 'sovereign right of any country' on grounds for rejecting Labour MP Debbie Abrahams's entry into India on Monday. Responding to media reports, sources of the BJP-led government further added that Debbie Abrahams' visa was revoked for indulging in activities against 'India's national interest.' Similarly, the Home Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the proposed process was following in handling the case of the British MP's deportation.

Representing the constituency of Oldham East and Saddleworth since January 2011, Abrahams is the Chair of the British Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group. As per the website, its purpose is to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination and to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, she wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking whether UK would raise the matter at the UN Security Council meeting in September 2019.

On February 4, 2020, she participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Day seminar in London. The event also witnessed the participation of Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, the Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK and Sardar Masood Khan, the ‘President’ of PoK. The seminar was organised by the Women Council of Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International.

