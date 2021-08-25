Afghanistan Crisis: Northern Alliance Leads Fierce Anti-Taliban Resistance In Panjshir

As the Taliban militants surrounded the areas in and around the last major holdout Panjshir province of Afghanistan, the anti-resistance movement ‘Northern Alliance’ is now gearing up for a fierce anti-Taliban offensive. Led by "Lion of Panjshir” Massoud’s son, Ahmad Massoud, the Afghan soldiers and fighters who had earlier surrendered to Taliban forces are now calling for resistance to defeat the Taliban’s agenda of a takeover of the remote region, whose history of the resistance movement and guerrilla warfare traces back to several decades.

Afghan forces have amassed in the Panjshir valley, the only region that hasn’t yet fallen into the hands of the Taliban. Under the leadership of Ex-Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud the fighters, at what they now call their “defense base” for “The Resistance”, prepared for a war against fundamentalist hardliner Islamist Taliban surrounded by the strategic peaks of the Hindu Kush 125km (78 miles) north of Kabul.

(Afghanistan’s Panjshir Province. Google Maps)

Afghan children on Tuesday were seen carrying rifles and a Panjshir National Resistance Front flag along a road in the Dara district of Panjshir province, such was the spirit of defiance against the Taliban in the region. Thousands have joined the National Resistance Front, including citizens from other regions, and former soldiers that flooded the province and were seen training in the footage that emerged.

[Afghan children carry rifles & a Panjshir National Resistance Front flag as fighters converge in the Dara district of Panjshir province. Credit: Twitter/@Diana6197Davis]

Panjshir is now the epicenter of Afghan fighters that have converged as a humongous force in the province, it is also the final frontier and last stronghold of budding resistance. Fighters have strategic assets over the Taliban, rugged terrain with narrow gorge, girded with steep peaks on both sides that have proven to be a strategic location for defeating the invaders, and the leadership of mujahedeen commander that has a legacy of never letting the region fall into the outside interference.

Northern Alliance led by Massoud is holding the bastion at Panjshir as it did from 1980 to 1985, overthrowing the Soviet Army and not letting British Empire's army penetrate Afghanistan in the 19th century, honouring freedom of autonomy and democratic will of the Afghan population.

[Panjshir is located in the northeast of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Credit: Twitter/@thaibahtbag]

Ali Nazary, head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) had told reporters that they intend to do peaceful negotiations first, but if that fails, “then we're not going to accept any sort of aggression.” As the Taliban declared that it had surrounded the Panjshir and the valley was under siege, the resistance forces launched an offensive to squash Talibans’ advancement in the region.

Republic Media Network accessed visuals from Panjshir showing Taliban and Northern Alliance’s infighting as the latter sought to defend the area from the insurgents. The 32-year-old Massoud had asserted, that he will follow in his father’s footsteps and never surrender to the Taliban regime.

"We are in favor of peace -- but peace does not mean surrendering to the enemies," a spokesperson for Massoud's National Resistance Front (NRF) Ali Nazary said in his televised remarks.

[Ahmad Massoud, son of late Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Credit: Twitter/@AhmadMassoud01]

“I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with Mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban,” he wrote in his op-ed. His more than 6,000 strong forces, he had stated, needed the international support as he called for aid from France, Europe, the US, and the Arab nations that had lent his father support during the battle against the Soviets.

Soldiers return to Panjshir

As Massoud had formed the Northern Alliance from the coalition of Uzbek and Tajik forces, the Tajik population has joined the resistance. Members of the Afghan military -- including the elite Special Forces units that had surrendered after exiled President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul rallied to the cause of overthrowing Taliban as they returned back to Panjshir.

"We have stores of ammunition and arms that we have patiently collected since my father's time because we knew this day might come," he wrote. "If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will, of course, face staunch resistance from us," Massoud asserted in his piece.

As Taliban made claims that it had captured three districts in the Panjshir Valley, the resistance fighters, under command of the former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh -- who was born in Panjshir and trained there, have strengthened their revolt against infiltration by Taliban forces. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted "the districts of Banu, Bel Hisar, and De Salah were completely cleansed from evil."

"Sniper, roadblocks artillery position & 20k soldiers ready to fight, Wazir Akbar Mohmand, a former major in the Afghan National Army who joined the Panjshir opposition warned in a tweet.