Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Violence Continues In Kandahar, Kundz And Herat

In a recent update to the Afghanistan-Taliban clashes, fierce fighting is being witnessed in regions of Kandahar on Wednesday, August 10. After the Taliban seized their first provincial capital Zaranj in Nimroz and Sheberghan in Jawzjan, heavy fighting is now underway in Herat and Lashkar Gah too.

The militant troops are moving towards Kandahar to capture the region like they seized Zaranj. Further, the Taliban have taken responsibility for attaching a sticky bomb to an Afghan Air Force pilot's vehicle who was killed in Kabul.

Taliban acquires parts of Afghanistan

For the past two months, the Taliban have progressed rapidly in capturing regions of rural Afghanistan after President Joe Biden announced withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

On August 7, the Taliban shut down a key border in Spin Boldak crossing along the Afghanistan-Pakistan area, leaving several hundred travellers stranded. In early July, Spin Boldak was taken over by the militant group. In addition, several militants were freed after capturing the Zaranj area.

Tension surfaces in other countries

Britain had urged its citizens to leave the country citing the "worsening security situation". The UK's foreign office had said, "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication."

Observing the intensified fighting, Central Asian leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Avaza on the Caspian Sea and promised to "provide all possible assistance" towards achieving peace in Afghanistan.

Violence in Afghanistan continues

Due to the Taliban's intensified offensive against civilians of Afghanistan, the country is witnessing a surge in violence and thousands of families have been displaced amid the US troop drawdown.

According to US intelligence assessments, Afghanistan's civilian government may fall to the terror group within months after the American military withdrawal as the Taliban have already taken control of several districts across Afghanistan. Also, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

In July, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had said that the Taliban have deep ties with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, adding that the terror group wants Afghanistan "to become a haven for insurgents".

He had asserted, "The government will never allow this to happen." (ANI)