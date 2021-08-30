In a shocking development amid the Afghanistan crisis, a senior Al-Qaeda leader and Osama Bin Laden's aide has returned to the war-torn country. Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, who was a top commander in the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan returned to his native in Nangarhar province on Monday. Ul-Haq was known to be Bin Laden's security-in-charge during his time in the Tora Bora cave complex. This comes even as the Taliban had promised not to host al-Qaeda and other terrorist organisations on Afghan soil.

Top al-Qaeda commander returns to Afghanistan

The al-Qaeda leader's return comes after the Nangarhar province and the rest of the country fell to the Taliban. The exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network have therefore proved that Afghanistan continues to remain a safe haven for terrorists. In addition, it also proves that the al-Qaeda is still active in Afghanistan. Visuals also show how the al-Qaeda commander is being welcomed by the Taliban terrorists. Amin-ul-Haq became close to Osama Bin Laden in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam, who is considered as a mentor of Bin Laden.

Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, a major al-Qaeda player in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden security in charge in Tora Bora, returns to his native Nangarhar province after it fell to the Taliban. Dr. Amin became close to OBL in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam in Maktaba Akhidmat. pic.twitter.com/IXbZeJ0nZE — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 30, 2021

The development has therefore raised concerns over Afghanistan being used yet again as a haven for terrorism. As a part of the Doha Agreement, the Taliban had assured the United States that it will not host or allow the al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups to operate in the areas under their control. However, Ul-Haq's return to Nangarhar province proves that the Taliban have not kept their end of the Doha Agreement.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.