Arizona: Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Across Various Parts Of US State; Traffic Blocked

A massive dust storm on Friday swept across the various parts of Arizona in the United States. According to a report from 12 News, the huge wall of dust blocked traffic and halted numerous high school football games in the southeast Valley on September 2, Friday evening. At around 4 PM (local time), the monsoon storms started to appear, and by 6 PM (local time), the gigantic dust was heading into the Chandler and South Mountain regions. As the storm came through, wind gusts of up to 70 mph were also predicted by the National Weather Service.

Furthermore, as per local media, the dust storm went up to roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6000 feet tall at one point.

In addition to this, there were over 11,000 power disruptions when the storm moved through. As of Friday, at 10:05 PM (local time), there were around 7,141 customers without electricity between APS and SRP, abc15 reported. Approximately 1,817 people have been without power, according to the SRP outage map. SRP outages are most prevalent in the East Valley in the places like San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, and Queen Valley. Moreover, there were around 5,324 consumers without power in the northwest of the Valley, as per the APS outage map.

US witnessing dust storms since July

Besides this, in the month of July, a dust storm claimed the lives of six people on Interstate 90 in Montana, US. On July 15, Friday, the storm was exacerbated by wind gusts exceeding 60 mph which further caused a pileup, authorities informed.

According to Sergeant Jay Nelson of the Montana Highway Patrol, 21 vehicles crashed. He further stated that the authorities believed that the weather was the cause of the incident. He noted, “It appears as though there were heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility". The event took place three miles west of Hardin.

Nick Vertz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings asserted that the storm's origins might have been found many hours ago when storms appeared in central and southern Montana between 1 and 2 PM (local time) and gradually started moving east.

Due to these storms, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Hardin and adjacent areas of Montana on Friday from mid-afternoon until 9 p.m. (local time).

