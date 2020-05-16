Danish Ambassador Hails PM Modi For 'timely Action & Mission' In Battling Coronavirus

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India said that the two countries are sharing medical research to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The Ambassador emphasised on global cooperation and described business opportunities in India post-COVID as '''unprecedented''. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a whopping Rs. 20 lakh crore economic package for India's battered economy.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi talked to his Danish counterpart, PM Mette Frederiksen. Svane said the two leaders discussed the measures taken so far in fighting COVID-19 and both stressed on mutual cooperation and having experts from both the countries to remain in touch.

India took early action with lockdown

India is soon to enter into phase four of the lockdown. While many countries have followed a similar suit, implementing it in a country like India is a huge challenge. However, the government has been able to manage it efficiently, said the diplomat.

''The Prime Minister of India took early action and changed it to a mission. Had he not taken the decision to go into a lock-down the damage would have been huge. He made it a mission and his team has been working towards handling the situation. A lock-down is one of the key steps towards curbing the virus spread. Other countries are doing the same'', said Freddy Svane, who is serving a second time in India.

Lauds economic package

Describing the package announced by the Indian government ''a much needed and timely one'', the Ambassador hoped for a better economic condition for the country. ''This package was of course required to boost the economy. With the measures announced, I see an unprecedented business opportunity in India and both the countries will work together for a better and stable economic partnership'' said the Danish Ambassador.

'Green Strategic Partnership'

India's Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar too had a conversation with the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. ''During the meeting, the two Ministers agreed to work towards establishing a 'Green Strategic Partnership' between India and Denmark building on existing green and sustainable collaborations under the Joint Commission. The partnership will focus on areas such as climate change, energy, circular economy, water, sustainable food, and agriculture," Freddy Svane said.

The Danish Ambassador has known PM Modi from his days as Gujarat Chief Minister. ''You see the Indian Prime Minister has a great experience in dealing with the crisis. Right from the earthquake in Gujarat to taking Indian to the future, he is working hard. I know him personally," Svane remarked.

Speaking on the future of the European Union post-COVID-19, the Ambassador said that ''whole world is into an uncharted territory'' hence there would be some challenges in balancing self-interest and relations with other countries groups. However, a concerted effort would help in propelling the global economy, he added.

