Amid tensions and repeated warnings from the US and South Korea, North Korea has again fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea on Thursday, as per AP. According to South Korean military officials, the firing was apparently meant to extend its barrage of weapons' tests that may culminate with a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile. Though South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not confirm whether the test include a ballistic weapon or how far it flew, Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office and Defense Ministry believe the launch possibly involved a ballistic missile. Japan coast guard issued a serious warning for the vessels which were scheduled to pass nearby waters.

Notably, Thursday's launch was the 12th time when North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea in the past three months. Earlier on Sunday, March 20, North had fired the last missile into the sea. Meanwhile, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the act and added that ballistic missiles were landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. According to Matsuno, the missile flew for around 30 minutes before landing in the waters. There were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft, he added.

Japanese PM directs officials to prepare for worst situation

It is worth mentioning the North has also tested a variety of new missiles, including a purported hypersonic weapon and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate-range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.

Besides, it also conducted two medium-range tests from near its capital area in recent weeks. Earlier on January 11, when North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jon-un fired the second blastic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister directed the concerned officials to strengthen monitoring of North Korea's military activities. He also directed the ministers and administrators to make the utmost steps to gather details on the blastoff while ensuring the safety of planes and vessels in and around Japan. Kishida also ordered to prepare their resources to avert an emergency-like situation, reported Kyodo News.

Image: AP