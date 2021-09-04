Northern Alliance Blows Up Mountain, 'traps & Kills' 200 Taliban Trying To Breach Panjshir

In a massive victory for the Northern Alliance, the Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh army on Saturday blew up a mountain in the Danah area in a bid to stop the Taliban from breaching the Panjshir province- Afghanistan's last holdout against the insurgent group. Following the blast, the terrorists of the Taliban are captured in the in Dasht-e-Rivet area, and the resistance forces claim to have killed 200 of them. They further claim to have seized the defence equipment left behind by them, including 1870 humvees.

Message to Afghans from Panjshir

Meanwhile, Panjshir has an important message for the rest of Afghanistan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, an Afghan politician from Panjshir, Saleh Registani communicated a message from the Afghan commander in Pushto, which roughly translates to "Now, is the time to take up your weapons with all your might. Not more than 100 Taliban terrorists are left in each province, as the majority of terrorists have been sent to Panjshir."

The message further reads, "It's no longer the Ashraf Ghani-led government, you don't need permission from anyone to declare war. Clean your provinces of the Taliban terrorists as the rest of them remain captured here with us in Panjshir. "Don't lose this opportunity." The message concluded with the affirmation, the resistance is 'alive and going strong.'

Situation in Panjshir

Panjshir is proving to be a major challenge for the Taliban, which it is trying to overcome by all ways and means and still failing miserably. Recently, the Taliban sent hundreds of its fighters to the valley, which is currently the center of the resistance in the war-ravaged country. Besides increasing the number of fighters, the Taliban has cut down the province’s electricity and has even put a stop to the internet connection, in a bid to weaken their resistance and force them to surrender.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, caretaker president Amrullah Saleh lashed out at the Taliban. He wrote," Talibs have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir, do a racial profile of travelers, use military-age men of Panjhsir as mine clearance tools walking them on mine fields, have shut phone, electricity & not allow medicine either," underlining that the insurgent group by doing all this, are showing that they have no respect for International Humanitarian Law. He, through his tweet, called on the United Nations and the world leaders to take note of the activities of the Taliban.