In a recent development, the troops of Russia and Syria conducted joint military drills, the videos of which were released by the Russian Armed Forces. According to reports, a large-scale exercise on the water as well as on land was conducted for the first time on Syrian soil. In the videos, the forces of both countries were seen engaged in intense military exercises. This comes amid the annual joint combat drills conducted by the troops of the United States and Indonesia on Sumatra island on Wednesday.

According to reports, participants from other partner countries took part for the first time, indicating deeper connections amid China's increasing maritime engagement in the Indo-Pacific area. The exercises this year featured more than 5,000 soldiers from the US, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, and Singapore, making them the biggest since the drills began in 2009, AP reported. According to a statement from the US Embassy in Jakarta, the exercises are intended to improve interoperability, capability, trust, and cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Russia and Syria conducted a joint air drill in June

Earlier in June, the air forces of Russia and Syria also conducted a joint drill, which was the first since Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, two Russian SU-35 fighter jets and six Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft were simulated facing hostile warplanes and drones. “All illusive targets were monitored and destroyed while aerial targets were hit at night for the first time,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement, as per AP.

Russia was involved militarily in Syria in September 2015

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear bombers and fighters with cutting-edge hypersonic missiles to Syria in mid-February for extensive naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea. Since September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been helping to tip the balance of power in favour of his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad's forces in the Syrian civil war that has killed half a million people since its inception in 2011. Meanwhile, al-Assad has also hailed Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine, terming it as a “correction of history.”

Image: AP