Russia Warns US Sanctions On Putin Would Be Destructive Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that anti-Putin sanctions are politically damaging after US President Joe Biden warned that Putin would face sanctions as he has never seen if Russia invades Ukraine. Peskov also said that it is not painful, but it is politically destructive, as per the reports of Sputnik.

In response to calls to freeze Putin's assets, the official stated that the Russian President has money in the Rossiya Bank, which is already sanctioned. Dmitry Peskov also said that US officials discussing potential personal sanctions on Putin lacked expert understanding on the matter. Other Western leaders have mirrored Biden's words, threatening Russia with severe repercussions if it attacks Ukraine.

Russia claims it doesn't want to attack Ukraine

While talking to Republic TV, Dmitry Babich, who is a political analyst stated that Russia, claimed that they don't want to attack Ukraine as Putin and other officials have never mentioned it. He further stated that the Ukrainian government is also saying that they don't see any danger in this particular moment. He continued by claiming that the only party that is creating the rift between them is the United States and the European Union.

Ob being asked about the Russian troops at Ukraine's border, Babich stated the Russian troops were in the Russian territory as they feared that the Ukrainian army can overrun the Russian-speaking regions in the east of Ukraine. He also said that Crimea is a Russian territory as no one speaks the Ukrainian language and only Russian can be heard there.

Russia has approximately 100,000 troops and military gear stationed at various sites. NATO is putting its forces on alert and strengthening its posture in Eastern Europe with additional ships and fighter jets. The US has also placed thousands of troops on high alert, indicating they are ready to move to the region if the crisis worsens.

'Obligated to strengthen NATO defences'

Biden stated on Tuesday that he feel obligated to strengthen NATO defences. If the US imposed the personal penalties against Putin, it would be a significant step up from earlier steps against the Russian state and could see the West restrict Putin's travel, albeit no further specifics have been published.