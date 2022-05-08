Sri Lanka: Buddhist Monks Join Galle Face Anti-govt Protest Amid Worsening Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis, Sinhala Buddhist monks have joined the civilians in the anti-government protests at Galle Face, Colombo. The demonstrations outside the popular promenade in the Sri Lanka capital have been the ground-zero of the protest against the incumbent Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government over its incapability to handle the deteriorating economic situation in the country. The protests intensified after Colombo on Friday imposed a "state of emergency" noting the unfolding events in the island nation.

The ongoing demonstrations against the government that sparked on March 16 have now continued for over a month. Overwhelmed by the gathering outside President Rajapaksa's residence, the Sri Lankan government induced several steps to placate the uprisings, only infuriating the already angry mass. Over the week, prominent religious and cultural leaders have joined the anti-government protests against the skyrocketing food and fuel prices in the country and demanding an appointment of a new government and Prime Minister among many others.

Top Sinhalese monk joins Sri Lanka protests amid crippling economic situation

Influential Buddhist leader, Omapale Sobitha Thero, earlier this week joined the Galle Face protests against the President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan News Wire reported. Thero, who is the Chief Sanghanayake in Sri Lanka Amrapura Sect delivered a speech in solidarity with the people suffering in the country. The top monk also urged the government to implement the proposal by the Mahanayake Theros, which includes the resignation of the ruling government, among many others.

As the economic situation in the crisis-hit nations seems far from dousing several other senior monks, veteran singers and artists joined the anti-government protests at Galle Face in demand of an interim government "to pull the country out of the failed state." It is pertinent to mention before the crisis the Sinhalese Buddhist majority was in favour of the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister due to their efforts to end the decade-long ethnic civil. However, the economic situation has fractured much of the likelihood further demanding a step down of the government.

For a recap, Sri Lanka is under the worst economic crisis since 1948. The island nation is grappling to meet basic supplies for its 22 million citizens amid an escalating foreign exchange deficit, which has caused prices of food and fuel price to shoot up and led to gas shortages. According to experts, the economic crisis has resulted from manhandling of funds and ill-managed taxes.

(Image: AP)