Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Russia Calls Anti-Putin Sanctions As 'politically Destructive'

While talking to Republic TV, Dmitry Babich, a political analyst, stated that Russia has no intention to attack Ukraine as President Putin and other officials have never mentioned it. He further stated that the Ukrainian government is also saying that they don't see any danger at this particular moment. He continued by claiming that the only party that is "creating the rift" between them is the United States and the European Union.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, stated that the number of Russian forces stationed along his country's border was insufficient to launch a major attack. "As of now, the number is not insufficient to launch a full-fledged assault against Ukraine," he told reporters on Wednesday. However, Kuleba also stated that the number of Russian troops deployed along Ukraine's border does pose a direct threat to the country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow is soon expecting a formal written answer from Washington to its security guarantee proposals. Speaking to Russian Duma lawmakers, Lavrov remarked that his US counterpart Antony Blinken had promised him that a response would be provided by the end of this week. He further stated that Russia will not sit idle if the US and its allies refuse to respond to security guarantee proposals, as per Sputnik.
Kremlin on Wednesday warned that sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin would be 'destructive' amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, January, 25, stated that he would consider personal sanctions on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Biden said that there would be “enormous consequences” for the world if Russia made a move on the former Soviet Republic, which lies on its south-western border.
