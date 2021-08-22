Last Updated:

War-like Situation Arising In Afghanistan As Taliban Sends Battalion To Recapture Baghlan

Afghan National Defence Security Force Commando Wazir Akbar Mohmand informed that the Taliban have sent a massive battalion from Kunduz to recapture Baghlan.

Gargi Rohatgi
Gargi Rohatgi

AP-Representative


As the situation in war-torn Afghanistan worsens, Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF) Commando Wazir Akbar Mohmand informed that the Taliban have sent a massive battalion from Kunduz to recapture Baghlan. While informing the Taliban force is superior in number and artillery, Wazir Akbar said that ANDSF will fight to the last man and make a stand there. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "If I die, then I die as a free man and not a slave of Pakistan. "

Taliban take 20 children hostage

In a shocking development in the Afghanistan crisis, the Taliban on Sunday held 20 children hostage in the Kashnabad valley of Baghlan province. The sources informed, that the children are those of men taking part in the resistance against the terrorist group's rule in the country.

As the demand for the release of the children, the Taliban has asked all of the men to surrender. This is to weaken the resistance that is brewing in the war-torn country, as a part of which three districts - Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah, in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, have been captured. 

War-like situation builds in Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, the Taliban had given an ultimatum of four hours to the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir. One of the members of the terrorist group, who is currently moving towards Panjshir, said, "If they surrender, everything will be fine. Otherwise, we will punish."

However, the resistant group has made it clear that it is not going to cow down in front of the Taliban. They conducted a rally with Afghanistan flags on Sunday, in which it called on the Afghan people to stand up and fight against the brutality of the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the video of the Taliban moving towards Panjshir is nothing but a facade created to confuse the Afghans. The sources added that they are actually moving towards the Baghlan province, where a fight is going on between the two groups. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the provinces of Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah of Baghlan district are very close to Panjshir, where remnants of government forces and other groups, that have started a resistance. 

(Image: AP-Representative)

