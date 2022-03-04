As Russia continues to intensify its offensive against Ukraine, civilians and stranded persons have been facing the brunt. The Indian government is taking all possible measures to bring back the students stuck in Ukraine, and help is coming in from different sources too. Among those to extend help is the Art of Living organisation, whose volunteers have reached out to help stranded Indian students and Ukrainian refugees.

The founder of the organisation said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to him, and his team was extending help. The organisation is assisting Indian students with travel and accommodation on the borders of Ukraine, and areas like Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Art of Living organisation extends help to students in Ukraine, other parts of Europe

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had said recently, "Last night, around 12.30, the Prime Minister had called. He said, 'Gurudev, we have to inform and see that all our Ashrams and other places can house people. I said, 'I am just doing that and they're most welcome.'"

Over 17,000 Indian students are already out of Ukraine and hundreds, and even thousands, as per some estimates, could still be in different parts of the country.

Republic TV, in an exclusive conversation, spoke to some of the volunteers helping students.

Swami Jyotirmaya, Spiritual Guru, Art of Living Europe said, "From Day 1 since the conflict started, on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's instructions, the entire Art of Living European volunteers and senior teachers started helping immediately. We started receiving people, and we started sending relief material to Ukraine. And then we received instructions on giving more attention to Kiev."

One of the students who got accommodation in Hungary said, "We have been travelling from Kiev. We started our journey early monrning on Monday, we were trying to book taxis, and buses to get out of the city immediately as ordered by our embassies. Luckily, all of us got taxis on time."

"The curfew got lifted and we reached, we then headed to the railway station, and it was difficult for us to catch the train, but luckily, we could catch the train. Everyone has scattered to various cities. Finally, we heard about Hungary, we have arrived to very good hostels and they are not letting us feel that we are out of such a scary situation," she added.

A total of 80 students were present in Romania following evacuation from Ukraine. Another student said that there were still students who were in bunkers and some who were witnessing the bombings in Ukraine. The student apprised that the embassy and the government were 'doing a good job.' They also expressed that Indians were not being allowed to travel in trains as first preference was being given to Ukrainians.

Swami Jaataveda, Spiritual guru, Art of Living Europe, said, "I am based in a town which is close to the borders. So today morning also I went and met the minister and I'm in touch with the embassy too. We're co-ordinating with them, getting information about some people on the borders, and some need bus service, transport and accommodation, so we are in touch with them and it is tough to define how we're going ahead as we are going hand-in-hand."

The Art of Living teams in Romania, Slovakia, and Poland stated that they were in contact with Indian ambassadors and embassies. A volunteer from Romania spoke while travelling on the way from the border point to the camping sites for all Indian students. From there, the students were transported to the point where they had to board Air India flights. The Art of Living teams further said that their volunteers were there in all cities.

The volunteers shared that they were arranging accommodation wherever possible, and giving preference to those with family and women with children. Furthermore, they expressed hope on the increase in the number of flights for them to be able to return to India.

