As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, its unabated incursion in war wrecked country continues for the 12th day. Heart-wrenching images of unattended bodies, flattened buildings, piles of debris and mass evacuation depicts the horror of the ongoing war. Among the latest set of visuals gathered by Republic Media Network, is a dramatic video from Ukraine’s Northern city- Irpin, which has been witnessing sporadic bombing and shellings from Russian troops since the beginning of this conflict.

Russian troops devastate Ukraine's Irpin

The despairing video portrays, civilians walking past the pile of debris to move out of the town, to save their lives amid heightened bloodshed. The video also paints a picture of the kind of destruction, Ukraine is bearing. In the small northern city, neighbouring Ukrainian capital Kyiv, roads, bridges, highways and residential complexes have been shattered by Moscow’s continuous attacks. Through the video, one can make out that a missile/ bomb must have been dropped on the bridge that has collapsed into pieces from the middle. The scary visuals show overturned vehicles and people of all ages somehow trying to make a way for themselves to flee the area.

Irpin, which has a population strength of 62,000 (approximately), is a city based on the banks of river Irpin and has witnessed several battles in the past, due to its proximity to the capital. In the ongoing warfare, it has emerged as a site of battlefield engagement as Kremlin’s forces intensify their offensive to capture Kyiv. The city was first shelled with bombs and artilleries as President Putin’s forces captured the Hostomel Airport during their multi-pronged attack to amass its troop in the north to facilitate their advancement towards Kyiv.

Moscow declares Ceasefire in 4 Ukrainian cities to speed up civilian evacuation

Meanwhile, Russia on Monday, March 7 declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) to allow for the evacuation of civilians for the third time. Before this, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire twice to create safe corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit war-torn cities - but was abandoned after Russia began shelling again. Russia on the other hand had accused Ukraine of 'sabotaging the ceasefire'. Notably, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are also likely to take place today.



Image: AP