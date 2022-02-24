Explosions Rock Kyiv, Kharkiv As Russia Launches Operation To 'demilitarise' Ukraine

As President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered the 'special' operation in Donbass region, explosion reports emerged from several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. On-ground sources have informed Republic Media Network that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after Kremlin leader said Moscow does not plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation.

"Ukrainian troops should give up their weapons and go home," says Russian President Putin:

#BREAKING | Ukrainian troops should give up their weapons and 'go home'; Russian military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putinhttps://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/SqHdiUKlu9 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine crisis 'inevitable' confirms Vladimir Putin

As Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers to 'return home', he said that fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers is 'inevitable'. He added that the Ukrainians who leave the conflict will be able to safely return to their families.

The Ukrainian government has ordered the closing of airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight to 7 a.m. (local time) due to a confrontation with Russia. According to PTI, Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace. It is to note that Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in the airspace over eastern Ukraine.

UN on Russia-Ukraine crisis

In his opening remarks to United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must 'stop' the troops and 'give peace a chance'. Noting the warnings of Russian invasion into Ukraine, Guterres said, "In the recent past, there were several situations with similar indications, similar rumours...and I never believed in them, convinced that nothing serious would happen. I was wrong."

India's stand on the crisis

Russia on Wednesday welcomed India's "independent position" on the Ukraine crisis and said that its views on the issue at the UN Security Council was reflective of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said that India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to world affairs.