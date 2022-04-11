In Kherson, Ukrainians Protest Against Putin's Aggression; Russian Troops Detain Civilians

As Russian troops continue to escalate aggression against Ukrainians, thousands of people gathered in the city of Kherson to oppose Putin's forces on Sunday.

Notably, Kherson - which is located around 650 kilometres from the national capital, Kyiv - was the first city that came under the brutal attack of the Russian forces. Currently, Kherson is held by Russian forces. Meanwhile, taking to Facebook, Kherson Regional Council Deputy Head Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that the people of Ukraine were demonstrating a peaceful protest in the memory of the victims of the Russian aggression.

He informed that the Russian troops dispersed the peaceful protestors and added some of them were detained. “Today, near Yuvileinyi Cinema and Concert Hall in Kherson, a peaceful rally dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Russian aggression has been held. As expected, Russian occupiers dispersed it," he said.

He said that the people of Ukraine are living under the threat of violence, and added that many have left the region due to fear.

"The threats of violence, terror, lies, and humanitarian catastrophe is what the Russian aggressor brought to Kherson Region. Many people are frightened; many have left the region at their own risk; many have simply disappeared, and it is impossible to find out what has happened to them. Every new rally is a high risk for each participant, but people keep taking to the streets," he added.

Earlier last week, Mayor of Berislav (Kherson region) Alexander Shapovalov, who was taken hostage by the Russian armed forces, stated on Sunday that he has been released after being taken captive for at least 2 weeks by the Russian soldiers.

Chechen troops of Russia will capture Kyiv & other Ukrainian cities: Chechnya head issues warning

The head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has often described himself as the Russian President's "foot soldier", claimed to seize the Ukrainian national capital, Kyiv.

According to the message posted by Kadyrov on Telegram on Monday, he warned to increase attacks on besieged Mariupol, Kyiv and other cities of the war-torn country. "There will be an offensive, not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities, and villages,” Kadyrov said in the video post.

As per the video, the Russian forces, at first, will liberate Luhansk and Donets regions and then move their gunpoint toward Kyiv and other strategic cities. In a staunch message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he warned that Putin's forces will definitely take the Ukrainian capital. "I assure you: not one step will be taken back," he warned.

Image: AP