Kyiv Mayor Speaks To Republic; Exposes Russia's Falsehoods On Security Guarantees & Crimea

As Russia continues escalating its military offensive against Ukraine, Republic's team spoke to the Mayor of Kyiv on Wednesday. In the exclusive conversation, Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Shawan Sen and Mridual Sharma how the Russians have been lying in the face of Ukraine and called it a part of propaganda. The boxer-turned-politician warned the world against believing in such propaganda.

Exposing Russian lies, Mayor Klitschko stated, "Take for example- 1994, Ukraine was the third country with nuclear weapons, we gave that away in exchange of security guarantees, Russia made a guarantee which was a lie. Then again in 2014, they sent the military to Crimea and claimed that it wasn't their soldiers there, it was a lie. Also, Luhansk and Donetsk, Russia said there is no military there - again a lie. "

"Right now, they say it's not a war, it is a special operation against the military. And at the same time, they shoot recklessly, killing thousands and thousands of civilians. When shown images of the same, they say it is fake, it is a lie," he added.

'This a senseless war': Vitali Klitschko

Underlining that the Ukrainians are peaceful people, Vitali Klitschko said, "We see our future as part of the democratic European community, democratic European family. It is our main goal." The Mayor of Kyiv further added, " There is a reason for the war, it is because Putin has an idea to rebuild the Soviet Union, the Russian empire."

The boxer-turned-politician stressed the fact that Kyiv is 'the capital, the heart of the country, a symbolic city', adding that "Kyiv, from the beginning of the war, was the target, and still is the target of the Russian invasion."

'Sanctions are never enough'

At this juncture, Vitali Klitschko opined on the sanctions imposed by the global community. The Kyiv Mayor said, "They (the sanctions) are never enough. As long as the war is going on, we need the support of the free world. We need support because our economy is down to nothing, war takes it all."

"So this support is extremely important on different stages-humanitarian, defensive weapons, and that must continue because if we fail you are going to fail too. we are connected in one ecosystem and that is why it is imperative that we receive this help. Thank you for the help extended so far but as it is said it is never enough," the boxer-turned-politician added.

'Bringing back peace-main aim'

Outlining how ending the war should be a priority for one and all, Vitali Klitschko said, "We need to rebuild the country, bring normal life to our citizens. Kyiv is one of the largest cities in eastern Europe. 3.5 million population was recorded before the war, and we have to bring normal life for them."