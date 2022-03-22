It's day 27 of the aggressive Russia-Ukraine war and the situation continues to escalate with both sides continuing to fight eye-to-eye for almost 4 weeks now. Following this, while thousands of people have lost their lives, Russian troops have caused major destruction in the Ukrainian cities attacking buildings, residential areas, shelters, and have also resorted to the abduction of government officials and region heads.

In a recent, Russian invaders have abducted Beryslav mayor Oleksandr Shapovalov and one more local activist in the Kherson region while carrying out their military operations. As informed by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Hennadii Lahuta on Telegram, Shapovalov was taken hostage by the Russian troops on the morning of March 19, however, he was allowed to make a phone call to his family to assure them of his well being.

As reported by Ukinform, the exact location of both the mayor as well as other hostages is not yet known, but it is likely that they were being kept in Nova Kakhovka.

Meanwhile, apart from the mayor, the Russians have also kidnapped Mykola Sikalenko, the head of the village of Tsyrkuny, near Kharkiv. Reportedly, the village head was held from his house and was taken away towards the village of Lyptsi. As informed by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, the regional authorities are working with law enforcement officials to ensure the return of Sikalenko.

Russia continues to abduct Ukrainian officials

Notably, this is not the first time that the Russian forces have resorted to abductions and targeting civilians in Ukraine. Recently, a few days back, the forces kidnapped Viktor Tereshchenko, the head of the Velykoburlutsky community of Kharkiv. However, he was released just a day after his abduction.

The series of abductions begin on March 11, 2022, when the Russians had kidnapped the Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov from the city. He was kept in custody for almost a week after which he was released in the second attempt by Ukraine.

Image: AP