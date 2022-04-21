As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 57th day on Thursday. Yuriy Sak, the advisor to the Minister of Defence, Ukraine, spoke about the latest Russian offensive in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

“Ukrainian troops are trying to push back Russian military officials every day. Russian troops are carrying out missile attacks every day while Ukrainian troops are trying to bring the nation’s cities back to normalcy,” Yuriy Sak stated.

#RepublicExclusive | We are seeing prohibited weapons being used everywhere. Ukraine is gathering evidence against Russia and we will surely win against them: Yuriy Sak, Advisory to Minister of Defence, Ukraine tells Republic



Speaking about the Russian bombardment of Western Ukraine, advisor to Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Yuriy Sak said, “There is hardly any war crime left that Russia has not committed yet in the country. Russian armed forces have devastated cities like Buchan, Irpin, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and many more. And everyone witnessed what they did to the citizens of Mariupol."

“This is purely the matter of genocide and for this type of war crime, an international tribunal would have to be set up in order to bring those responsible to account,” he added.

'Massive use of internationally prohibited weapons'

When asked about war crimes in western Ukraine, Sak said, “Russia has been employing intimidation tactics and wants Ukraine to stay in fear of these missile attacks. There is no part of Ukraine left to be the target of missile attacks by Russia. These attacks are launched from different locations, some of these are launched from Belarus and some from the Black Sea region by the cruise army of Russia."

He added that Ukraine has been asking international bodies to provide the nation with warships missiles to tackle the ongoing missile attacks.

Speaking about cluster bombs found in Ukrainian cities, Yuriy Sak said, “We are seeing the massive use of internationally prohibited weapons used and thrown by Russia in different parts of Ukraine. Recently, Russia used cluster bombs in Mykolaiv which resulted in people losing their lives. Russia has been using cluster bombs in other cities as well which ultimately only adds to the catalogue of war crimes."

Cluster munitions are subject to an international treaty ban because of their widespread indiscriminate effect and long-lasting danger to civilians. Multiple residential areas in Mykolaiv were rocketed by cluster munition attacks by Russian offensives in the span of a week last month.

When asked about the second phase of war as said by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Advisory to Minister of Defence, Yuriy Sak stated, “Ukrainian army has been observing Russian armed forces in the east. The risk of missile strikes and bombardments with other military hostilities still remains very high in other parts of Ukraine. Major military offensives are concentrated in the east of Ukraine by the Russian army.

Speaking about the Mariupol situation, Yuriy Sak said, “Mariupol has been defending for almost two months now. Russian missile strikes have destroyed the entire city. Civilians are deprived of basic necessities in the city and even the Ukrainian army is not able to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance as it is encircled by the Russian offensives.”